KJo strikes pose with 'Bollywood Wives' as 'Fabulous Lives' begin premiering on Netflix

As his reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' started premiering on Netflix on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar spilled his excitement for the new show by striking a pose with the "Bollywood wives."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:51 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar with Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As his reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' started premiering on Netflix on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar spilled his excitement for the new show by striking a pose with the "Bollywood wives." The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' actor marked the premiere day of the show by posting a picture of himself with the four-star wives that have been featured in the show.

The picture features Johar with actors Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari. He then went on to pen down an emotional note on the "friendship" that he shares with the four-star wives and their husbands and expressed his excitement for the show.

"A friendship spanning over two decades....we have loved and lived through frivolous fights, emotional breakdowns, party times, morale lows and also so much happiness," the 48-year-old filmmaker wrote. "The fact that the four of them are on a @netflix_in show makes me so excited and exhilarated for them! Love us! Troll us! But we know you won't ignore us! Here we are #fabulouslives of these gals," he added.

The new Netflix based show is a reality series that will give a glimpse of the "fabulous lives," that the four-star "Bollywood wives," have been living. The light-hearted show began streaming on Netflix on November 27. (ANI)

