Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, more on Edward Norton’s returning rumor

Updated: 27-11-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:11 IST
Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for Alita: Battle Angel 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

The remarkable success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 paved the way for another movie – Alita: Battle Angel 2. The demand for the sequel is severe among fans.

An online group known as The Alita Army has been actively campaigning for Alita: Battle Angel 2. In September 2020, a social media campaign took place with fans petitioning for US cinema chain Cinemark to re-release the film in theaters before the end of the year as a way to gauge public interest in a potential sequel. Cinemark quickly responded stating that they were considering it.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is not officially confirmed. But James Cameron and the Spy Kids director, Robert Rodriguez said that they had plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be 'Alita: Fallen Angel' and then Alita... you know 'Avenging Angel' and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron earlier said to BBC Radio 1.

Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for Alita: Battle Angel 2. The actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles. The viewers also expect to see Alita's journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in the upcoming film because of Hugo's demise.

The cast for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is likely to remain the same. Thus, the cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

A rumor is up in the web world that Edward Norton would return for an Alita: Battle Angel Disney Plus sequel series or movie as Nova. Michelle Rodriguez plays Alita's cyborg mentor Gelda, Jai Courtney cameos as motorball champion Jashugan, and Edward Norton has a cameo as Nova. All three are uncredited.

The rumor takes its height from We Got This Covered that claim that Edward Norton desires to honor his cameo from Alita: Battle Angel and get back if he gets the chance. However, nothing official has been released in support of this claim.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

