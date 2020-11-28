People News Roundup: Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free; NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village mural
The 36-year-old Asian elephant has spent most of his life in Islamabad Zoo, much of that time without a companion, and animal rights advocates have campaigned for him to be rescued from grim conditions.
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
A life in colors: NYC celebrates Ruth Bader Ginsburg with East Village mural
A huge colorful portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now greets passersby over an East Village crosswalk in New York City. The three-story mural, which was completed on Friday, features a collage of vibrant images of an eagle, dove and flower, symbolizing the justice's life.
Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free
American singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free, before he is moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday. The 36-year-old Asian elephant has spent most of his life in Islamabad Zoo, much of that time without a companion, and animal rights advocates have campaigned for him to be rescued from grim conditions.
