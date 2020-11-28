Left Menu
Reese Witherspoon encourages people to 'shop small' this Black Friday

Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon is marking Black Friday by urging more people to go local and "support small businesses."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:24 IST
Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon is marking Black Friday by urging more people to go local and "support small businesses." The 'Legally Blonde,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself working on her desk with her laptop donning a floral top with black coloured trousers.

She poured her heart into the caption of the post and encouraged small business owners to introduce their businesses in the comments section of the post. "Shop small, yall!! I love the opportunity to support small businesses," she wrote in the caption.

"If you are a business owner, or know someone running a small business, introduce yourself and share what you do below!! I'm excited to learn about your company & talents #blackfriday," she added. (ANI)

