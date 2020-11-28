Online theatre festival

Online theatre talents in the world are showcasing their act on e-stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic bridging Copenhagen and Kolkata audiences in a one-of-its-kind drama festival over weekends in end November. Performing online to real-time audience, irrespective of geographical boundaries, language barriers and the pandemic triggered crisis, groups from Brazil, USA, UK, Finland, Sweden, Germany... hosts India will perform over the weekends on November 28 and 29 at The Good The@ter Festival & Aw@rds, Festival Co-Director and Founder Member, Sumit Lai Roy told PTI on Friday.

The finalists, who had performed on the two earlier weekend dates on November 21 and 22, will be judged by a jury from the Philippines, Singapore, India, Italy, Finland, the UK and USA. Aimed at honouring the best theatre talent in the world, the awards underscore live connection between audience and performer.

"Each production is e-staged twice over Zoom so that anyone with a wi-fi connection anywhere in the world can experience the performance from his/her home," Roy said. Eminent theatre personality and jury panelist Ananda Lal said, "For me, the most significant takeaway from the festival is its international scope, assembling artists and jurists from five continents on one platform. I am not aware of any similar initiative in theatre this year -- online or offline." Another well-known theatre activist and jury member Shernaz Patel said, "What has been heartening is to see artistes from the world over come together, which to me is the one silver lining of this pandemic... this solidarity, this togetherness...is a joy to behold." Director of festival finalist from India 'A Little Bit Closer' production Preeti Gupta said "this gives stage actors the opportunity to showcase their work and audiences an opportunity to watch and also contribute to saving lives and this art form itself." A Mangai, Director of another festival finalist "One Can Only Laugh" said "so many continents have come together.

It is not the technology, but the humanity that has impressed me the most. I do believe this spirit of online togetherness of theatre will continue after we are able to resume plays in auditoriums and streets." Elaborating on the plays staged on zoom, he said "Macbeth" , from Northern Ireland, demonstrated that just like when Shakespeare initially performed at The Globe Theatre, the audience could get very involved in a Zoom staging. He said online theatre festival will not only help the economically challenged artists for whom the funds are being raised, it will help every performer realise that theatre has found a new genre. One does not have to stop doing stage plays just because the auditoria are currently closed. Both genres of theatre will continue in the future.