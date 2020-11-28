Left Menu
Chrissy Teigen talks about 'brutal' and 'exhausting' last two months

"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realised the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," she posted. On Thursday, Teigen, who is quite active on social media, had tweeted that she in a "grief depression hole".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:48 IST
Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her mental health, saying that she has started to get back on her feet after the "brutal" last two months. The model, who is married to Hollywood musician John Legend, had in September revealed that she suffered the pregnancy loss of their third child, son Jack.

On Friday, Teigen took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself bundled up on her couch, covering almost her entire face with a black scarf, sunglasses and a furry hat. "When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b*****s of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humour in both the rage-fits and the outfits. "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realised the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," she posted.

On Thursday, Teigen, who is quite active on social media, had tweeted that she in a "grief depression hole". "I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. "They’ll call when I'm better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you," she had tweeted.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

