Chrissy Teigen talks about 'brutal' and 'exhausting' last two months

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her mental health, saying that she has started to get back on her feet after the "brutal" last two months. The model, who is married to Hollywood musician John Legend, had in September revealed that she suffered the pregnancy loss of their third child, son Jack.

On Friday, Teigen took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself bundled up on her couch, covering almost her entire face with a black scarf, sunglasses and a furry hat. "When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b*****s of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humour in both the rage-fits and the outfits. "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realised the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," she posted.

On Thursday, Teigen, who is quite active on social media, had tweeted that she in a "grief depression hole". "I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. "They’ll call when I'm better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you," she had tweeted.