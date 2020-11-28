Left Menu
Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Ahana blessed with twin girls

Veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been blessed with twin grand-daughters on Friday as their younger daughter Ahana Deol gave birth to two baby girls.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:51 IST
Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been blessed with twin grand-daughters on Friday as their younger daughter Ahana Deol gave birth to two baby girls. Sharing the good news, on Saturday the 'Dream Girl' actor posted an image on Instagram with a heart-warming message unveiling the names of the new-born babies.

"Delighted to share the good news of my younger daughter @a_tribe and @vaivohra who are blessed with twin girls. Extremely happy to become grandmother once again with two beautiful angels #Astraia and #Adea", the actor wrote. Ahana, and her husband Vaibhav Vohra, also have a son named Darian.

With this, the 'Baghban' actor has become a grandmother for the fourth time after Ahana, welcomed her first child with her husband two years ago and elder daughter Esha Deol gave birth to two daughters Radhya and Miraya Taktani in June 2019. The couple is yet to make an official announcement about the happy arrival. (ANI)

