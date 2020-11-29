Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free American singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free, before he is moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 02:30 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

Tony Hsieh, former chief executive officer and founder of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, died on Friday, the company said in a statement. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company did not mention the cause of his death but TechCrunch reported https://tcrn.ch/3mgA9CN, citing a spokesperson for Hsieh, that he died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Connecticut. Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free

American singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free, before he is moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday. The 36-year-old Asian elephant has spent most of his life in Islamabad Zoo, much of that time without a companion, and animal rights advocates have campaigned for him to be rescued from grim conditions.

