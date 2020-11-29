Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Cellist turns locked-down museum into backdrop and Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art" It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. The men's fashion and style magazine also honoured campaigning soccer player Marcus Rashford and actress Lashana Lynch, among others, at a virtual ceremony broadcast on Thursday via GQ's YouTube channel and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Cellist turns locked-down museum into backdrop and Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times. She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the Internet.

Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards. The men's fashion and style magazine also honoured campaigning soccer player Marcus Rashford and actress Lashana Lynch, among others, at a virtual ceremony broadcast on Thursday via GQ's YouTube channel and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Phillips hits fastest T20 ton for New Zealand as hosts bag series

Glenn Phillips smashed the fastest Twenty20 international hundred for New Zealand to help the hosts to a 72-run win against West Indies on Sunday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The middle-order batsman hit eight six...

Odisha govt extends financial incentive to 278 MSME units

In its bid to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs sector, Odisha government has extended financial incentives to 278 units during the current fiscal, official sources said. With this, the total number of units getting i...

India to enhance bilateral ties with Seychelles in post-COVID era: Jaishankar

India has vowed to further enhance its strategic partnership with Seychelles in the post-COVID era as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held high-level talks with the countrys top leadership here during his two-day visit to the key Ind...

Odd News Roundup: Russia' budget airline under fire; Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Russias budget airline under fire for planes phallic flight routeNational carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020