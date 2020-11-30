West Bengal Governor meets Milind Soman at Darjeeling Raj Bhawan

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar, and mother Usha Soman at the Raj Bhawan here. In the pictures that the Governor shared on Twitter, he was seen seated and having a conversation with the fitness promoter.

During the meet, Dhanhkar also offered a memento to Soman and honoured him for being a huge motivation and inspiration for the youth to stay fit. "Received Milind Soman @milindrunning @5Earthy and his mother at Raj Bhawan Darjeeling," the Governor tweeted.

"Great fitness promoter, supermodel, and actor is hugely motivational and inspirational for youth in particular. Our youth demographic dividend will get geometric hype with focus on fitness," the tweet further read. With his records in running and sprinting, Soman has set a huge example of fitness for youngsters. He motivates the youth to stay fit by sharing several of his fit pictures at an age of 55. (ANI)