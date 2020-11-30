'Ardhasatya' inspired me to join police force: U'khand DGP

Uttarakhand DGP Anil Kumar Raturi on Monday said Govind Nihlani's national award winning movie 'Ardhasatya', which was about a cop, inspired him to join police force. Speaking at a farewell parade given in his honour on his retirement, Raturi said, "The role of Anant Velankar, a sub-inspector played by Om Puri in the film, impressed me so much that I decided to give up all other career options and join the police force." The DGP also recited on the occasion the famous lines of Marathi poet Dilip Chitre 'Ek palde mein napunsakta, ek palde mein paurush, aur theek taraju ke kante par Ardhasatya,' which was featured in the 1983 movie.

An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Raturi also remembered how under his stewardship Uttarakhand Police showed its efficiency and human face during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Praising the state police, especially the constables for their performance during the lockdown, he said their performance was among the best in the country as they did not only strictly enforce the lockdown but also served people during the crisis.

He also thanked additional chief secretary and his wife Radha Raturi, saying he could successfully discharge his professional duties because of her constant support. PTI ALM DPB