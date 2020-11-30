Left Menu
Boruto Chapter 53 deals with Momoshiki’s entry, Isshiki’s plan to use Boruto as sacrifice

Updated: 30-11-2020 12:16 IST
Boruto Chapter 53 deals with Momoshiki’s entry, Isshiki’s plan to use Boruto as sacrifice
Boruto Chapter 53 may portray the demise of either Sasuke or Naruto. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

When will Boruto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 53 be released? Fans are wondering what they can see in Boruto Chapter 53 after Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck teased something vital related to Boruto.

The manga lovers believe that Naruto can die in Boruto Chapter 53 and end up taking Isshiki with him and saving everyone. However, another group of fans believe that Boruto won't let his dad die easily. He can unlock new powers such as Jougan or let Momoshiki taking control of him with an objective to beat Isshiki.

Boruto Chapter 53 may portray the demise of either Sasuke or Naruto. However, nothing has been revealed related to the imminent chapter as now. According to EconoTimes, Momoshiki is already aware Isshiki is planning to use Boruto (essentially Momoshiki) as a sacrifice to be fed to the Ten-Tails to grow the God Tree.

Fans are wondering what can happen to Kawaki in Boruto Chapter 53. In the previous chapter, Isshiki revealed that his life span was reduced to 10 minutes after Naruto activated his new Baryon Mode. However, Isshiki was able to drag Kawaki to the foreign dimension just in time before he dies, EconoTimes reminded.

Now Isshiki is expected to succeed in making Kawaki his vessel in Boruto Chapter 53. The reason is Kawaki was observed with the kama seal in the flash-forward scene from the first-ever chapter of the series.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 53 is expected to bring Momoshiki in the fight between Isshiki and Naruto. But it is tough to predict whose side will benefit from his appearance.

Based on a previous tweet by Abdul Zoldyck, Masashi Kishimoto will take charge of scriptwriting the Boruto Manga starting from Boruto Chapter 53. Ukyo Kodachi has announced his departure from the position of scriptwriter for the Manga.

Boruto Chapter 53 can be released by December 17 or 18. We will get the raw scans two to three days before its original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

