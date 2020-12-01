Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5: Shigaraki's continuing threat, release possible in spring 2021

My Hero Academia Season 5: Shigaraki’s continuing threat, release possible in spring 2021
My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Are you waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5? If you a real anime enthusiast, Season 5 of My Hero Academia should be on the top of your anime list. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but the airing of new episodes will be done in spring next year. That could be anytime between March and June 2021. The anime enthusiasts are happy after the release of a short teaser.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to have 25 episodes. Except Season 1, all the previous seasons consisted of 25 episodes. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

The rivalry between 1st year Class A and Class B to be a part of a major storyline in the upcoming My Hero Academia Season 5. There is a possibility that the next season is going to adapt at least some parts of the Joint Training Arc. According to The Cinemaholic, the complicated relationship between Endeavor and his family might be further explored.

Accoding to EconoTimes, fans will see students from both classes demonstrating how much they have matured as aspiring professional heroes and how stronger they have become. We can also expect everyone to participate with extreme competitiveness in the imminent season.

On the other hand, the upcoming My Hero Academia Season 5 will continue having the villains as show's foundation. Tomura Shigaraki must be back and continue to pose threat to the lives of heroes and citizens.

Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it will be out in spring 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

