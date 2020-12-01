Left Menu
Attack on Titan Season 4: Director talks on final season, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:16 IST
On September 22, 2020, Crunchyroll and Funimation announced that Attack on Titan Season 4 would be streaming later this year in 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan

We are just a few days away from the premiere of Attack on Titan Season 4. The globally popular anime, which is famous for its action-packed sequences and enthralling plot, is set to be out in this month. Read further to know more about it before it premieres on Monday.

The anime aficionados are very disappointed as Season 4 will mark end to Attack on Titan series. However, they are happy with the assurance that the fourth season will end in exciting way(s).

Attack on Titan Season 4 could have been released much earlier. It was previously said to be out in October this year but its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses.

Attack on Titan Season 4 has been titled 'Attack on Titan: The Final Season'. It will be produced by MAPPA, chief directed by Jun Shishido, and directed by Yūichirō Hayashi, replacing Tetsurō Araki and Masashi Koizuka respectively due to the series switching production studios.

The first episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 has been titled 'The Other Side of the Ocean' (Umi no Mukōgawa). On September 22, 2020, Crunchyroll and Funimation announced that the final season would be streaming later this year in 2020.

The new director of Attack on Titan, Yuichiro Hayashi has recently commented on the explosive finale of Season 4 or the final season. "With the start of the final season just around the corner, we were surprised by the overwhelming response to the [trailer] released in May," Yuichiro Hayashi said.

"It seems that we have taken on a big project...," Yuichiro Hayashi stated, "But there is no turning back now, so this year we have been working on it with the new team and recreating it through animation."

"Nobody knows how the manga will end," Hayashi teased, "but we will be able to reach the climax of this great story. It may be the 'end,' but we still have a long way to go. So I hope we can enjoy it to the end," Hayashi added, as reported by ComicBook.com.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will see Yuki Kaji reprising his role as Eren. It will see the returning of Marley. It will explore even deeper into the history and powers of the Titans. The plot is likely to skip some more time after the events of Season 3.

Never miss the premiere of Attack on Titan Season 4 on NHK General TV on Monday, December 7. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

