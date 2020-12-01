Robert John Downey Jr shares classy picture, says 'Feeling ducky, might delete later'

American superstar Robert John Downey Jr treated his fans to a classy yet humorous post on Tuesday. The 55-year-old actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a snazzy picture of self with a caption, "Feeling ducky, might delete later I don't know..." with a duck emoticon.

The 'Iron Man' star mentioned it as a throwback picture in which he is seen sitting and posing on a bullet bike amid a shoot day as two vanity vans in his background can be spotted from the post. 'Feeling cute might delete later' is the original meme trend to which 'The Sherlock Holmes' star added a humorous effect. The reason behind the same is the yellow coloured duck toy he is carrying in his hand while posing.

The post garnered more than 3 million likes within a few hours of posting with comments section flooded with fans compliments for the star. On the work front, Robert will also be seen in his upcoming movies like Cate Shortland directorial, 'Black Widow', 'Sherlock Holmes 3' and upcoming sports comedy-drama, 'All-Star Weekend' to be helmed by 'Jamie Foxx'. (ANI)