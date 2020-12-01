Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millie Bobby breaks down detailing 'uncomfortable' fan encounter

English actor Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears while describing how a pushy fan made her feel "uncomfortable and disrespected" by filming her without her consent.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:20 IST
Millie Bobby breaks down detailing 'uncomfortable' fan encounter
Millie Bobby Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English actor Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears while describing how a pushy fan made her feel "uncomfortable and disrespected" by filming her without her consent. According to Page Six, the 'Stranger Things' star said the encounter happened when she was out Christmas shopping with her mom.

The 16-year-old star said on her Instagram stories according to E! News, "She said, 'Can I take a video of you?' I said, 'Um, no. But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us." "I don't need to justify it to anyone. If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be," she added.

But as Brown was paying, the fan persisted and began filming her anyway. "And I said, 'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?' She said, 'So, I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no.'

"It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary. I wish people were more respectful." As per Page Six, the English actor, who gained overnight fame for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series, admitted she's "still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming."

She ended with a message to her nearly 40 million followers. "I'm making this video to say you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do. Show respect, human being to human being," said Brown.

Page Six reported that Brown later wrote on Instagram that she was "totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected." (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares rise on vaccine hopes; Brexit talks eyed

European shares made a positive start to the month on Tuesday following record-breaking gains in November, with optimism around a coronavirus vaccine strengthening the case for economic recovery. Hopes the pandemic might end soon came from ...

Amazon's cloud unit taps own chips for new supercomputing offering

Amazon.com Incs cloud unit on Tuesday offered a new supercomputing service based on its self-designed processors, a further sign of how chips based on Arm Ltds technology are encroaching on Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc turf.Ama...

EAM Jaishankar speaks to Australian counterpart Marise Payne

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, covering various regional and global developments and current concerns. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he and Payne reviewed regional and globa...

Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. The ruling AAP in a statement said, Laws have already been passed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and have been si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020