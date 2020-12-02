Sunny Deol feeling 'absolutely alright', says spokesperson on his COVID-19 diagnosis

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, is recovering well and taking necessary precautions, his spokesperson said on Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh health secretary Amitabh Awasthi had on Tuesday revealed that the actor was planning to leave for Mumbai but his COVID-19 test result came out positive. The 64-year-old actor had recently undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali.

"Sunny Deol got tested himself for COVID-19 yesterday in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, before coming back to Mumbai. He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright," Deol's spokesperson told PTI. The actor is under home quarantine in Manali till he recovers completely. "He is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions," the spokesperson added.

On the work front, Deol will next be seen in the sequel to his 2007 family-drama "Apne". The sequel will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma, the second instalment of the film will be produced by Deepak Mukut. The film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021.