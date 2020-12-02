Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' season 2 arriving in January

"A Little Late" is produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions. Singh also has another NBC show in the works, a two-part series special titled "Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh" which will have a primetime slot..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:07 IST
'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' season 2 arriving in January

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will return for its sophomore season on January 11, channel NBC has announced. The upcoming chapter of the late-night talk show hosted by Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh will also be seen in a brand new avatar and team behind the scenes, reported Deadline.

The production will not be filmed on a traditional studio stage as the shooting will take place at a house in Los Angeles. Neil Punsalan, who was recently showrunner of Comedy Central series "Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson", is taking over showrunning duties from Aliyah Silverstein. John Irwin, who was also an executive producer on the first season, has also exited.

Chelsea Davison, who has worked on the first season of "A Little Late" , has become the head writer, taking the baton from Sean O'Connor. Davison, whose credits include "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Lights Out with David Spade", is the only remaining writer from the debut season, other than Singh herself.

The new writing staff includes Vannessa Jackson, Sabeeh Jameel, Romen Borsellino, Nimesh Patel, Nelu Handa and Natasha Vaynblat. "During the first season of 'A Little Late', I was thrust into a whole new world that admittedly consisted of 90 per cent learning and 10 per cent being creative. "For this second round, I know the ropes and plan to bring more of my creativity to the table. It's time to get goofy, be imperfect and bring my full authentic self to late night," Singh said.

Polly Auritt, who works with Singh at her production banner Unicorn Island Productions, is also attached to serve as executive producer with Singh. Davison will co-executive produce. "A Little Late" is produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.

Singh also has another NBC show in the works, a two-part series special titled "Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh" which will have a primetime slot..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...

Tennis-Women's tour aligns tournament categories with ATP

The Womens Tennis Association WTA will rename its tournament categories from next season to align with the mens ATP, a sign of further collaboration between the tours following a season that was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

GDP growth to enter positive territory in Q4: Niti VC

The Indian economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced degrowth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. In an interview to PTI,&#160;Ku...

Leopard hiding inside Dehradun airport rescued

A leopard, which had strayed into the Jollygrant airport and hid itself in a pipe inside its premises, has been rescued by Forest Department personnel, officials said on Wednesday. Terrified by the high decibel sound of incoming and outgoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020