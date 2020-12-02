Left Menu
Development News Edition

Radhika Apte starrer 'A Call To Spy' to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11

Written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who also features in the film, the spy drama is the untold true story of three World War II heroines.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:32 IST
Radhika Apte starrer 'A Call To Spy' to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

"A Call To Spy", which marks actor Radhika Apte's international film debut, is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 11, the makers announced on Wednesday. Written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who also features in the film, the spy drama is the untold true story of three World War II heroines. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, "A Call to Spy" also features "Castle" star Stana Katic. Apte, who plays the role of Noor Inayat Khan in the film, said she is thrilled the film has found a platform in Amazon Prime after its critical success in the US and UK.

"Since the movie has already premiered on globally, I have been waiting for the moment where Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. "I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world," the "Sacred Games" star said in a statement. Inspired by true stories, "A Call To Spy" chronicles the story of three women who worked as spies in UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill's Secret Army. Thomas, who features in the film as Virginia Hall, said Apte was her first choice for the role of the Muslim pacifist.

"Radhika Apte is an incredible talent and it was a joy to work with her. She was my first choice for the role of Noor Inayat Khan, and audiences will find Radhika's portrayal of Noor nuanced, complex, and heartbreaking," the writer-actor added. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said "A Call to Spy" is a fascinating story of female war-time agents, something which audiences are yet to explore in prominence. "Having already garnered plaudits on the global stage, we are glad to bring this inspiring story to our customers in India," Subramaniam said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates UAE on its 49th National Day

Moscow Russia, December 2 ANISputnik Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the countrys people on the 49th National Day, wishing bilateral cooperation to becom...

Billie Eilish shuts down body-shamers who called her 'fat'

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently spoke out to silence body shamers. According to Fox News, the 18-year-old usually makes headlines for her record-breaking hits, but back in October, she was the target of online trolls who w...

Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus.Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses...

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan tease 'Bhabhi' song from 'Coolie No 1'

By sharing stills and clips from their upcoming comedy-drama, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Wednesday teased the song Bhabhi from Coolie No. 1. The Kedarnath star took to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring Varu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020