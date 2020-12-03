Hugh Grant says Renee Zellweger 'one of few' female co-stars he hasn't 'fallen out with'

Hollywood star Hugh Grant says his "Bridget Jones" co-star Renee Zellweger is "one of the few actresses" with whom he continues to be on friendly terms. The duo starred opposite each other in 2001 romantic comedy "Bridget Jones's Diary" and in its 2004 follow up "The Edge of Reason".

"The Undoing" actor said they still exchange long emails after years of starring together in the "Bridget Jones" film franchise. "I love Renee, she's one of the few actresses I haven't fallen out with. We got on very well together and we still exchange long emails. "Hers in particular, at least 70 pages each, interesting stuff, but quite hard to decipher. She's a properly good egg and a genius," Grant said in an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show".

The actor also went on to praise Zellweger for her Oscar-winning turn in 2019 biopic "Judy", asking, "Did you see her Judy Garland? About as good as acting gets." Grant has previously admitted to being "hated" by a number of his female co-stars, including Julianne Moore ("Nine Months"), Rachel Weisz ("About a Boy") and Drew Barrymore ("Music and Lyrics")..