Blackpink to play livestreamed concert this month

The band, which debuted in 2016, said they wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks, a term for their fans.

Days after popular K-pop band Blackpink released a mysterious teaser video, the group has announced that they are set to launch a livestream concert on YouTube later this month. The virtual event, which will begin at the midnight of December 27, will be available exclusively on Blackpink's YouTube channel, reported Variety.

The quartet - composed of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie formed by YG Entertainment - will also deliver first-time performances of songs from 'The Album', which released in October. The band, which debuted in 2016, said they wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks, a term for their fans. "We hope everyone can comfortably enjoy our first-ever livestream concert 'The Show' at home and hopefully join in on some special perks we've prepared for those who join our channel. "Overall, we're super excited to share this fun moment with our Blinks and we can't wait till 'The Show'," Blackpink said.

Fans can now purchase access to 'The Show' on Blackpink's YouTube channel. The streamer offers two purchase options, standard (USD 29.99) and plus (USD 39.99), to attend the virtual concert and to access other membership perks including custom emojis and behind-the-scenes content. Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, said the event will be "epic".

"Blackpink are one of the biggest and best artists in the world and we're so honoured to be partnering with such great talent and the YG team for this first-ever, can't miss livestream experience. What a great way to end the year and celebrate Blackpink and their YouTube fans around the world!" Cohen said. In October, Blackpink released their debut eight-track Korean LP titled 'The Album', two years after their Japanese debut with 'Blackpink In Your Area'.

They released songs "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" in collaboration with Selena Gomez, "Sour Candy" featuring Lady Gaga and "Lovesick Girls" , ahead of 'The Album's release. "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky", a documentary on the group, also premiered on Netflix recently.

