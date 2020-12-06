Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' named best film at Singapore's Silver Screen Awards

The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvinder Vicky, who after losing his wife, tries to connect with his past and comes to terms with his present.According to Variety, Meel Pathhar Milestone also earned Vicky the award for best performer at the Silver Screen Awards, the closing event of the Singapore International Film Festival.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:05 IST
Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' named best film at Singapore's Silver Screen Awards

"Soni" fame director Ivan Ayr's second directorial venture "Meel Patthar" has won the best film trophy at Singapore's Silver Screen Awards. The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvinder Vicky, who after losing his wife, tries to connect with his past and comes to terms with his present.

According to Variety, "Meel Pathhar" ("Milestone") also earned Vicky the award for best performer at the Silver Screen Awards, the closing event of the Singapore International Film Festival. Also starring Lakshvir Saran, the film was screened at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in its the Horizons section in September.

"Meel Patthar" later played at the Pingyao and Stockholm festivals. In Singapore, it was screened in the competition that is reserved for first and second features hailing from the Asia region. Ayr previously said he tried to explore the uncertainties posed by the future and how one deals with it in "Meel Patthar".

"It tells you where you are and how much further you have to go. There is a feeling of uncertainty, the protagonist is uncertain where he is going but he knows where he is. "Like how we say there is a significant moment or milestone one has crossed, that is there in the film. He gets to certain milestone which he is unaware of and certain things begin to happen which makes things uncertain," the director had told PTI in August ahead of the film's screening in Venice. The Singapore International Film Festival was held as a hybrid event that included in-person screenings and online presentations. The Silver Screen Awards were held as a closed-door virtual event, but with the full ceremony recorded. It will be made available in the week of December 7.

Ayr's first movie "Soni" (2018), which followed two policewomen dealing with the rising crimes against women in Delhi, had garnered praise at various film festivals and received critical acclaim upon its release on streaming platform Netflix last year..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India and Australia in Sydney. Post-match press conference copies from Sydney.Report of ISL match between Mumbai FC and Odisha FC. Report...

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the worlds largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020