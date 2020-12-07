Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Groff, among eight others to join Amazon's 'Invincible'

Left Menu
Previously announced cast members are Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannels, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder and more.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, "Mindhunter" star Jonathan Groff, "The Flash" star Ezra Miller and Emmy winner alum Jon Hamm are the latest additions to the voice cast of Amazon Prime Video's new animated series "Invincible". The eight-episode series is based on the comic book series of the same name from writer Robert Kirkman, artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, reported Deadline.

"Shazam!" star Djimon Hounsou, "Thor: Ragnarok" actor Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, best known for hosting reality bake-off series "Nailed It!", and Jeffrey Donovan of "Burn Notice" fame are also part of the impressive voice cast for the new series which was announced during a panel at CCXP Worlds. The story follows a teenage boy, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who has to grapple with his dad (JK Simmons) being the most powerful superhero in the world, and who starts coming into his own powers and learns some not-so-super truths about his father. The series will be produced by Kirkman's Skybound, with Simon Racioppa serving as as the showrunner.

Previously announced cast members are Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannels, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder and more. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder will be executive producers on the project while Justin and Chris Copeland will serve as supervising directors.

The series is expected to premiere in 2021..

