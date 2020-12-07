Left Menu
Don Cheadle, Robert Dowyne Jr pay tributes to Chadwick Boseman at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Actors Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr on Sunday (local time) paid tributes to their late fellow Marvel star Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

07-12-2020
Chadwick Boseman (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr on Sunday (local time) paid tributes to their late fellow Marvel star Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman was posthumously named as the "Hero for the Ages," during the special event.

"The award honours a star whose heroism onscreen was only surpassed by the true hero they were offscreen," MTV said. Downey also lauded the late superstar and said that Boseman's "energy and intensity was undeniable," and added that he, "truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero."

On the other hand, Cheadle noted that Boseman has portrayed some real-life luminaries in 'Marshall,' 'Get on Up,' and '42,' in addition to 'Black Panther.' "Chadwick will forever be known as the Black Panther, but he also painted incredibly powerful portrayals of iconic and influential real men who changed the world," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Cheadle as saying.

"He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of people that felt larger than life, and he did it in a way that honored their memories," added Cheadle. The 'Black Panther,' star passed away in August at an age of 43 due to colon cancer. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

