Sanjay Dutt plants sapling as part of MP Santosh Kumar's green India challenge

As a part of the green India challenge, actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday, took part in a tree plantation drive and greeted Telengana Rashtra Samithi MP Santosh Kumar on the occasion of his birthday at Shilparamam here.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-12-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:40 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As a part of the green India challenge, actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday, took part in a tree plantation drive and greeted Telengana Rashtra Samithi MP Santosh Kumar on the occasion of his birthday at Shilparamam here. Participating in the tree plantation drive, Dutt planted saplings and said awareness on environmental protection and plantation of saplings should become a part of every person's daily life.

He also spoke about the lawmaker's green India challenge programme and heaped praises on it. "I heard about Santosh's green India challenge program earlier. It is great and an ideal program among India in promoting and developing awareness about greenery," he said.

After planting the sapling on the occasion, Dutt called to civilians to follow the path to protect greenery. Santosh Kumar thanked everyone who planted trees at the occasion and requested everyone to take care of their saplings until they grow into trees.

Kumar made a call to encourage at least three persons to plant trees as the part of green India challenge. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

