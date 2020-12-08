Margot Robbie inks first-look deal with Amazon

Hollywood star Margot Robbie's production banner LuckyChap Entertainment has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. As per the deal, Robbie and LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Variety.

The company has previously produced movies such as ''I, Tonya'' and superhero movie ''Birds of Prey'' as well as shows like Hulu's ''Dollface'' and the upcoming Netflix series ''Maid''. ''We are so thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios to bring original content to the ever-burgeoning television landscape. Our hope with LuckyChap has always been to challenge narrative conformity whilst offering a platform to exciting and often over-looked voices,'' Robbie, Ackerley, and McNamara said in a statement.

''In Amazon we have a cultural partner who shares our passion for storytelling and through its global reach allows us and our collaborators to reach as many viewers as possible. This is the start of a very exciting journey for the company and one that we are incredibly proud to be taking with the wonderful Amazon team,'' they added. Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television for Amazon Studios, hailed LuckyChap for coming up with ''sharply original, smart, and wholly engaging'' content ever since it was formed in 2014.

''We’re very excited for the chance to work with Tom, Josey, Margot and Brett (Hedblom) to create new series with the same kind of vision and focus for our Prime Video customers,'' he said..