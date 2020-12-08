Left Menu
Development News Edition

Margot Robbie inks first-look deal with Amazon

As per the deal, Robbie and LuckyChaps Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Variety.The company has previously produced movies such as I, Tonya and superhero movie Birds of Prey as well as shows like Hulus Dollface and the upcoming Netflix series Maid.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:45 IST
Margot Robbie inks first-look deal with Amazon

Hollywood star Margot Robbie's production banner LuckyChap Entertainment has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. As per the deal, Robbie and LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Variety.

The company has previously produced movies such as ''I, Tonya'' and superhero movie ''Birds of Prey'' as well as shows like Hulu's ''Dollface'' and the upcoming Netflix series ''Maid''. ''We are so thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios to bring original content to the ever-burgeoning television landscape. Our hope with LuckyChap has always been to challenge narrative conformity whilst offering a platform to exciting and often over-looked voices,'' Robbie, Ackerley, and McNamara said in a statement.

''In Amazon we have a cultural partner who shares our passion for storytelling and through its global reach allows us and our collaborators to reach as many viewers as possible. This is the start of a very exciting journey for the company and one that we are incredibly proud to be taking with the wonderful Amazon team,'' they added. Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television for Amazon Studios, hailed LuckyChap for coming up with ''sharply original, smart, and wholly engaging'' content ever since it was formed in 2014.

''We’re very excited for the chance to work with Tom, Josey, Margot and Brett (Hedblom) to create new series with the same kind of vision and focus for our Prime Video customers,'' he said..

TRENDING

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

Kateryna Bilokur: Google doodle on Ukrainian painter on her 120th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Europes top sides handed straightforward routes to QatarEngland were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europes top si...

Australia government gains new power to scrap foreign pacts

The Australian Parliament on Tuesday gave the government power to cancel deals struck with foreign nations by lower levels of government that conflict with the national interest, despite China warning against disrupting cooperation. An agre...

In 'V-Day' milestone for West, Britain starts mass COVID-19 vaccination

Britain began the mass-vaccination of its population against COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming the first Western nation to do so in a global endeavour that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.On a day dubbed V-Da...

SCOREBOARD IND A

Scoreboard on the third and final day of the first warm-up game between India A and Australia A here on Tuesday. India A 1st innings 247-9 declared Australia A 1st innings Overnight 286 for 8 Will Pucovski c Shubman Gill b Umesh 1 Joe Burns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020