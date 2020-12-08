Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kardashian clan cancels Christmas eve party in light of rising COVID-19 cases

The Kardashian clan, which is known for throwing large bash on Christmas eve has decided to not throw any party this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:51 IST
Kardashian clan cancels Christmas eve party in light of rising COVID-19 cases
American media personality and model Khloe Kardashian . Image Credit: ANI

The Kardashian clan, which is known for throwing large bash on Christmas eve has decided to not throw any party this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, Khloe Kardashian announced that the family will not host any Christmas party after a fan asked her if the plans for the annual party was still on.

The 36-year-old reality star replied by stating that as "Covid cases are getting out of control," they have decided not to have any party this year. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Kardashian tweeted.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must," she added. Earlier in November when a fan had asked a similar question Khloe had replied that the family is planning for a smaller celebration this time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...

Welling up on live TV, British health minister says vaccine brings hope

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to wipe tears from his eyes on live television on Tuesday as he spoke about the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would bring after the doom and gloom of the pandemic.ITV interviewer Piers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020