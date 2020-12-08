Kardashian clan cancels Christmas eve party in light of rising COVID-19 cases

The Kardashian clan, which is known for throwing large bash on Christmas eve has decided to not throw any party this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, Khloe Kardashian announced that the family will not host any Christmas party after a fan asked her if the plans for the annual party was still on.

The 36-year-old reality star replied by stating that as "Covid cases are getting out of control," they have decided not to have any party this year. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Kardashian tweeted.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must," she added. Earlier in November when a fan had asked a similar question Khloe had replied that the family is planning for a smaller celebration this time. (ANI)