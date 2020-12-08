Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital volunteer becomes one of first in London to get COVID vaccine

A 90-year-old hospital volunteer became one of the first people to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in London on Tuesday, saying he was looking forward to going out again. "The mere thought of going out to walking round the shops, it's lovely.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:19 IST
Hospital volunteer becomes one of first in London to get COVID vaccine

A 90-year-old hospital volunteer became one of the first people to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in London on Tuesday, saying he was looking forward to going out again. "I'm quite happy, no after effects at the moment," George Dyer told Sky News after receiving the shot in Croydon, south London, as the national rollout of the vaccine began.

"To be the first one is terrific really." Dyer, a former butcher who was thought to be the first in the British capital to get the vaccine, said it would be lovely to be "released" from his home.

"I miss people and being enclosed in your home, you don't see people," he said. "The mere thought of going out to walking round the shops, it's lovely. I love Christmas time, I love going round the shops, listening to the music and seeing all the goodies."

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Go for it,' says grandmother who got world's first Pfizer COVID vaccine in Britain

Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial in Britain on Tuesday, has a message for others go for it to beat the devastating disease. An ea...

UNICEF urges govt to prioritize reopening schools, take actions against transmission

The number of schoolchildren affected by COVID-19-related school closures soared by 38 percent in November, placing significant strain on the learning progress and well-being of an additional 90 million students globally.According to data c...

Japan's Nishimura wants economy back at pre-coronavirus level by Q1 2022

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday he wanted to bring the economy back to pre-coronavirus levels by January-March 2022.Nishimura told reporters he hoped Japans new economic package would help boost private demand-...

Mixed response to 'Bharat Bandh' in Uttarakhand

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the agri laws evoked a mixed response in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, with little effect seen in the hill districts of Chamoli, Pauri, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag while the border district of Pitho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020