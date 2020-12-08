Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Kardashian soars temperature in green bikini: 'Always find your light'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday (local time) treated fans to a temperature soaring picture in a green bikini.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:03 IST
Kim Kardashian soars temperature in green bikini: 'Always find your light'
Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday (local time) treated fans to a temperature soaring picture in a green bikini. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram and wowed fans with a new set of bikini photos.

For the pics, the reality star donned a dark-green bikini while she soaked up some sun and struck some sensual poses while relaxing in a hot tub. "Always find your light!" the post was captioned, followed by a sparkling emoji.

Fans were left floored by the photos and shared praise for Kardashian in the comments. "Mam, you are looking gorgeous," wrote a follower.

"GORGEOUS!" said another. A third added: "You're glowing!!!"

The star is no stranger to showing off her bikini bod on Instagram, such as shortly after turning 40, when she showed off her killer figure on social media. Kardashian shared pictures last month posing in a nude colour thong bikini, a Louis Vuitton bandana, and large sunglasses while she frolicked in the ocean.

"This is 40!" the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the photos. Her sister Kendall Jenner commented, "Sure is!"

As per Fox News, the 40-year-old star's birthday celebrations, however, were marred by public backlash after she shared photos featuring a large group of people gathered together without social distancing. Kardashian insisted that her guests had quarantined and were tested for coronavirus before their arrival on a private island to celebrate, however. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury official says G20 debt relief scheme must be transparent

U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh said on Tuesday that continuing vigilance was needed to check that China and other countries participate transparently in a Group of 20 debt relief framework. Leaders of ...

'Go for it,' says grandmother who got world's first Pfizer COVID vaccine in Britain

Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial in Britain on Tuesday, has a message for others go for it to beat the devastating disease. An ea...

UNICEF urges govt to prioritize reopening schools, take actions against transmission

The number of schoolchildren affected by COVID-19-related school closures soared by 38 percent in November, placing significant strain on the learning progress and well-being of an additional 90 million students globally.According to data c...

Japan's Nishimura wants economy back at pre-coronavirus level by Q1 2022

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday he wanted to bring the economy back to pre-coronavirus levels by January-March 2022.Nishimura told reporters he hoped Japans new economic package would help boost private demand-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020