People News Roundup: John Lennon remembered 40 years; US defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine Maxwell and more

As Maxwell prepared a new bail application, the bureau's lawyers said in a letter released on Monday that the 58-year-old British socialite "remains in good health" despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

John Lennon remembered 40 years after his murder

John Lennon's wife, son, former Beatles band-mates and fans paid tribute to one of the world's most revered singer-songwriters on Tuesday, 40 years to the day after his assassination in New York. The co-founder of the group from Liverpool, England, had just celebrated his 40th birthday on Oct. 9, 1980 and would have turned 80 this year.

U.S. defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine Maxwell

As Maxwell prepared a new bail application, the bureau's lawyers said in a letter released on Monday that the 58-year-old British socialite "remains in good health" despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has signed up to promote cannabis-based products for U.S.-based Cure Pharmaceutical, the company said on Tuesday, the latest celebrity to endorse the plant for its therapeutic and pain relief related benefits. Kidman will help the unit, Sera Labs, boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales of an anti-aging skincare line and for its pain relief body creams and serums.

Gen Chuck Yeager, 'Right Stuff' test pilot who broke sound barrier, dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the steely "Right Stuff" test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Yeager's death was announced on his twitter account by his wife, Victoria.

