Punjab's Chhatbir zoo to reopen from Thursday

The famous Chhatbir zoo in Punjab will reopen for the public from Thursday after being closed for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The zoo will remain open six days a week and a maximum of 2,700 visitors will be allowed on a single day, according to a government release. Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park or Chhatbir Zoo will reopen on Thursday, Field Director M Sudhagar said, adding that the administration has worked out a standard operating procedure (SOP).

A limited number of tickets will be available in different slots to ensure staggered entry and social distancing, and all visitors will have to compulsorily wear face masks. People above 65 years and children below 5 years of age are requested not to visit the zoo, the government statement said. All visitors shall compulsorily pass over the medicated foot-mat at the entrance of the zoo. Only cashless and online booking will be allowed for buying entry tickets, it said. Touch-free sensor-based hand wash facilities have been provided at the entry of the zoo and other strategic points. Apart from these, touch-free sanitiser dispensers have also been installed at the zoo premises.

The visitors will get an opportunity to see tiger cubs Amar, Arjun and Dilnoor and Indian fox with her newborn pups for the first time, it said. However, the reptile house, nocturnal house and wildlife safari (lion safari and deer safari) will remain closed initially. Based on the experience and feedback of the initial month, the facilities may be considered to be opened for public in a phased manner.