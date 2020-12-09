Katrina Kaif starts preparation for 'Phone-Bhoot'
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has started preparing for her much-anticipated film 'Phone-Bhoot'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:13 IST
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has started preparing for her much-anticipated film 'Phone-Bhoot'. The 'Bharat' actor on Wednesday took to Instagram to treat her fans with a sneak peek video of her 'prep time' for 'Phone-Bhoot', using the story sharing feature of the photo-sharing app.
"Prep time- But look at these cutest post," the actor wrote using a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon. With 'these cutest post', Kaif is referring to the fluorescent arrow-shaped stationery flags. Earlier in the month of July, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.
The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black coloured suits with white coloured shirts underneath them. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial horror-comedy starring the trio of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan for the first time will go on the floors in 2021. (ANI)
