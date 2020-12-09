Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katrina Kaif starts preparation for 'Phone-Bhoot'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has started preparing for her much-anticipated film 'Phone-Bhoot'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:13 IST
Katrina Kaif starts preparation for 'Phone-Bhoot'
First look of the film 'Phone Bhoot' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has started preparing for her much-anticipated film 'Phone-Bhoot'. The 'Bharat' actor on Wednesday took to Instagram to treat her fans with a sneak peek video of her 'prep time' for 'Phone-Bhoot', using the story sharing feature of the photo-sharing app.

"Prep time- But look at these cutest post," the actor wrote using a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon. With 'these cutest post', Kaif is referring to the fluorescent arrow-shaped stationery flags. Earlier in the month of July, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black coloured suits with white coloured shirts underneath them. The Gurmmeet Singh directorial horror-comedy starring the trio of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan for the first time will go on the floors in 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Poland, Hungary accept German EU budget offer as 'D-Day' approaches

Poland and Hungary have provisionally accepted a European Union budget proposal from the blocs German presidency and are now awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish official said on Wednesd...

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo; American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Motor racing-Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren for next years Indianapolis 500, the team said on Wednesday, as the Colombian chases a th...

Soccer-PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players wear 'no to racism' t-shirts ahead of rescheduled game

Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players wore No to racism t-shirts before their rescheduled Champions League game, which was suspended on Tuesday when the teams walked off in protest after the Turkish club accused a match official ...

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 217 - minister

Turkeys daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 217 in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total death toll to 15,531, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, and added there had been more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020