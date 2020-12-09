Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miley Cyrus surprised by number of tattoos on her body

Miley Cyrus shared how surprised she was while she learned about the number of tattoos on her body.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:16 IST
Miley Cyrus surprised by number of tattoos on her body
Miley Cyrus. Image Credit: ANI

Miley Cyrus shared how surprised she was while she learned about the number of tattoos on her body. According to Fox News, the former Disney star who is known for her unabashed approach to style including her tattoos on Tuesday (local time), learned a little something about herself on the show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and is startled after that.

When playing a game of Miley Cyrus-based trivia with a fan, Miley was asked how many tattoos she has on her body to which, the star replied, "I have no idea." However, the fan also guessed it wrong as 27. The late-night host Kammel then revealed that Miley has a total number of 74 tattoos on her body.

Causing her jaw to drop, Miley exclaimed, "Huh?" The 28-year-old star said that she has a dreamcatcher tattooed on her side before giving the audience a brief glimpse, reported Fox News.

During her visit to the show, the star also addressed another now-iconic look of hers. "All of us have had to adjust [to the pandemic], a lot of things shutting down, keeping up from doing our standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me," Miley said.

When her bangs began to get on to her face, Miley turned to her mother and said, "Well, I can cut your hair but I only know how to do one hairstyle and I've been doing it since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers,'" Miley remembered. "All my mom can do is a mullet, so I had one option and I needed it," she added.

Fox News reported that Miley revealed that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was known for his mullet during the height of his country music career. "I think there is something genetically where [our hair] just kind of grows naturally shorter up top and longer in the back. That's just kind of a natural shape that our hair grows in," the singer joked. (ANI)

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X star in Amazon Music's 'Holiday Plays'

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...

146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one m...

Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first shots expected next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to g...

Delhi BJP files complaint with police against AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak

The BJPs Delhi unit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a conspiracy to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak, in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020