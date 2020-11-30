Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and rapper Lil Nas X will star in the first episode of 'Holiday Plays' Amazon Music's first-holiday special, taking place on Tuesday (local time) at 8 pm ET.

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X star in Amazon Music's 'Holiday Plays'
A still from 'Holiday Plays' (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

According to Variety, the show marks the 'Party In The USA' songstress' first performance since the release of her new album 'Plastic Hearts.' Lil Nas X will kick off the episode, performing his new single, 'Holiday' -which has an amazing video as well - for the first time.

The 28-year-old singer Cyrus' set will include a mix of songs from her upcoming album including 'Prisoner,' 'Midnight Sky' and 'Plastic Hearts,' and, continuing her recent streak of inspired covers, a reimagined version of Wham!'s holiday classic hit, 'Last Christmas.' As per Variety, She will perform on a set that is 'Plastic Hearts' 'come to life,' according to the announcement, "littered with photos of herself in an over-the-top maximalist style. Miley will perform surrounded by pieces of her own memorabilia spanning the past decade, within a replica of her own childhood bedroom."

The 'Wrecking Ball' songstess said, "This Amazon Music special is unlike anything I've ever done before. In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life. We all have a history and I've had an incredibly unique life: I've been on magazines and posters since I was a kid, and people have seen the tough, beautiful, hard, and glamorous points of it all. This is me, and this performance is about my evolution - embracing all versions of it." For his part, Lil Nas X will perform on an 'extravagant' set inspired by his eye-popping video for 'Holiday,' which is set on Christmas Even, 2220. The set comes "complete with hydraulics, glacier pods and snow-capped robotic reindeer," according to the announcement.

Lil Nas X is not only performing, but will host the entire series as a different Holiday alter-ego each night, which will include a Q&A with each artist inside a custom-made rave grotto backstage at the theatre. The Holiday Plays series will continue December 8 with a performance from Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Lede, who will perform her breakout single, 'Ex,' and other tracks from her debut album as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of the holiday classic, "The Christmas Song. " The series will conclude with Foo Fighters on December 15, who will play songs from across their 25-year career as well as a cover of the Chuck Berry Christmas chestnut, 'Run Rudolph Run.'

To watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays, fans can tune in beginning December 1 at 8 pm ET for a limited time. Customers across the world can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android); from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch; and in the U.S., customers can stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Holiday Plays will be available on-demand on Prime Video until December 31. (ANI)

