Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Pratt to star in and produce 'The Black Belt'

Avengers Endgame star Chris Pratt is set to headline the upcoming karate comedy The Black Belt. Pratt will essay the role of the boys uncle, and he will produce the movie through his Indivisible Productions banner with partner Jon Schumacher.Steve Barnett and Alan Powell of Monarch Media will also produce, while Vicky Patel will serve as an executive producer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:56 IST
Chris Pratt to star in and produce 'The Black Belt'

''Avengers: Endgame'' star Chris Pratt is set to headline the upcoming karate comedy ''The Black Belt''. The project, which hails from Monarch Media, has a script from Randall Green, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is a coming-of-age story about a shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for an expertise in karate, and the unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way. Pratt will essay the role of the boy's uncle, and he will produce the movie through his Indivisible Productions banner with partner Jon Schumacher.

Steve Barnett and Alan Powell of Monarch Media will also produce, while Vicky Patel will serve as an executive producer. Pratt's Indivisible Productions is currently developing action movie ''Saigon Bodyguards'', which reunites him with ''Endgame'' filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo.

The actor will also feature in and produce the upcoming series ''The Terminal List'', to be directed by Antoine Fuqua..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

Current Parliament building nearly 100-years-old; it was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest: PM Modi.

Current Parliament building nearly 100-years-old it was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest PM Modi....

Nokia ties up with Voda Idea to offer tech solutions for enterprises

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has partnered with Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL to offer technology solutions to the latters enterprise division customers. Under the collaboration, Nokia will offer fixed wireless and private wireless ...

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices edged up 0.21 per cent to Rs 165.60 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020