Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case against website for 'illegally' selling Tirupati laddus

The portal has been blocked following a criminal complaint lodged with police here by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD, a temple official said.The action comes after social media outcry on the fake website, www.balajiprasadam.com.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:54 IST
Case against website for 'illegally' selling Tirupati laddus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered against a fake website for allegedly illegally selling the famed 'Tirupati Laddus' of Lord Venkateswara shrine here. The portal has been blocked following a criminal complaint lodged with police here by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a temple official said.

The action comes after social media outcry on the fake website, www.balajiprasadam.com. that claimed to do door delivery of the hill temple's 'laddus' (ball-shaped sweet) to devotees across the country at 'exorbitant' prices. The complaint alleged abuse of the fame of ancient temple and its much sought after 'laddu' for wrongful gains by the operators of the website.

No arrest has so far been made in this connection, the official said. The laddu prepared at the massive kitchen close to the shrine at nearby Tirumala is in great demand among devotees, who throng the shrine from different parts of the world throughout the year.

Annually about 10 crore pieces of laddu are made and sold for Rs 50 each. Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, some unscrupulous elements have resorted to cheating the devotees, he added.

Meanwhile, the lone content that appeared on the deactivated website said,''We made a genuine effort. We also mentioned on the website that the laddus will be purchased from the TTD outlet. Considering the circumstances, we have discontinued the website which was launched on 7th December 2020.'' ''We are grateful to the people who supported us and we apologize for any inconvenience,'' the site added.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and w...

Activist Desai, aides detained on way to Shirdi, released

Social activist Trupti Desai and over a dozen members of her outfit were detained in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were on way to Shirdi to protest against the dress code boards put up outside the Saibaba temple, police s...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia weighs wheat export tax, quota after Putin criticises food price rise

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15-June 30, following President Vladimir Putins criticism of rising food prices, four sources familiar with the governments discussions told Reuters. Chicago ...

London has highest COVID-19 case rate in England - Public Health England

London had the highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the week to December 6, Public Health England PHE said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the capital will be moved into the highest level of restrictions in the coming days.Case ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020