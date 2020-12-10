AR Rahman shares unique fan art on social media
Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:48 IST
Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram. The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman's face on a piece of paper that is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography.
The post shared by the star gained more than seventy-four thousand likes including one from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. To acknowledge the art, Rahman tagged the fan's official Instagram account with the post. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil
- Rahman
- Varun Dhawan
ALSO READ
Southern Command ready to assist Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall
Tamil Nadu CM visits Chembarambakkam Lake to review situation ahead of Cyclone Nivar
SIDBI inks MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to develop MSMEs
Cyclone Nivar: NDRF deploys 25 teams for rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
BJP cancels Vetrivel Yatra in Tamil Nadu till Dec 5 due to Cyclone Nivar