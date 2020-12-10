Left Menu
AR Rahman shares unique fan art on social media

Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram.

Updated: 10-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:48 IST
AR Rahman's fan art (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram. The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman's face on a piece of paper that is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography.

The post shared by the star gained more than seventy-four thousand likes including one from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. To acknowledge the art, Rahman tagged the fan's official Instagram account with the post. (ANI)

