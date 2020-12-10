Vaani Kapoor heads to Chandigarh after wrapping up 'Bell Bottom'

Left Menu
Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor on Thursday announced her wrap up from her next thriller flick 'Bell Bottom', and shared a picture of herself en route to Chandigarh for next shoot with Ayushmann Khurana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:37 IST
Vaani Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor on Thursday announced her wrap up from her next thriller flick 'Bell Bottom', and shared a picture of herself en route to Chandigarh for next shoot with Ayushmann Khurana. The 'Befikre' actor along with actors Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta were shooting for the upcoming spy thriller.

Dressed in a black coat, Kapoor looked stunning while bidding adieu to her 'Bell Bottom'team. Announcing her wrap from the film, the 'WAR' actor wrote, "Enroute Chandigarh.. after wrapping up #Bellbottom which for me has been an incredibly delightful experience! Thank you Vashu sir, Pooja aunty, Jackky, and Deepshikha for the warm hospitality and for taking such good care of all of us in these testing times, will always remember this beautiful journey," along with folded hands and red heart emoticons.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the Pooja Entertainment's 'Bell Bottom,' marks Vaani Kapoor's first collaboration with the action superstar which is slated for release on April 2, 2021.On the other hand, she is off to shoot for Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' with Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh. (ANI)

