Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday joined the viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge with a Mona Lisa twist.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:30 IST
After Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha joins viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge
Sonakshi Sinha (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday joined the viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge with a Mona Lisa twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywood's brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and more took on the 'elf on shelf' tradition, which is associated with the Christmas cheer.

Taking on the viral challenge, the 'Kalank' star hopped on to social media and gave the challenge a 'Mona Lisa' twist. Dressed in a jet black designer dress, the star superposed Mona Lisa striking the famous pose on her shoulder. Sonakshi captioned the post as, " Sona pe Mona #MyElf (how did this even start?????)," using a face with tears of joy emoticon.

Elf on the shelf is a popular holiday tradition, in which parents place a small elf doll in their home and tell their children that the elf watches over them during the day and reports back to the North Pole at night. Each morning, after returning from his "mission", the elf is placed in a different location in the home.

This year, celebrities are sharing images of themselves with another celebrity super-imposed onto their shoulder. The catch: Like 'elf on the shelf,' their names must rhyme. (ANI)

