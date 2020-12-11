Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu

Left Menu
Streaming service Hulu on Thursday announced it had signed a deal with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner and half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Under the deal, the women will create new content that will stream on Disney-owned Hulu in the United States and in multiple countries overseas on Star, Hulu said. The announcement came three months after the Los Angeles-based family announced it was ending "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on NBCUniversal's E!

The Kardashians are heading back to TV, despite bringing an end earlier this year to the reality show that shot the family to fame. Streaming service Hulu on Thursday announced it had signed a deal with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner and half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Under the deal, the women will create new content that will stream on Disney-owned Hulu in the United States and in multiple countries overseas on Star, Hulu said. Hulu did not say whether the women, who have tens of millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter, would appear on screen and did not give details of the programming they would create under the multi-year deal.

The platform said the new content was expected to debut in late 2021. The announcement came three months after the Los Angeles-based family announced it was ending "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on NBCUniversal's E! network in 2021 after 14 years.

They gave no reasons for the decision but the E! network said at the time that the family had decided "to live their lives without our cameras." "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which chronicled the personal lives of the family, helped make the women household names and launched their careers in the fashion, modeling and beauty business.

