UK's Prince William and family thank key workers at Christmas pantomime
Britain's Prince William and wife Kate took their three young children to a special pantomime performance on Friday to meet and thank health workers, delivery drivers and volunteers for their efforts during the pandemic.Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 01:08 IST
Britain's Prince William and wife Kate took their three young children to a special pantomime performance on Friday to meet and thank health workers, delivery drivers and volunteers for their efforts during the pandemic. William, second in line to the British throne, delivered a short speech to thank the workers from across Britain who had supported communities and battled to keep the country operating earlier this year.
The grandson of Queen Elizabeth and Kate embarked on a short national tour earlier this week to meet and thank frontline workers, care home staff and teachers for their efforts during the pandemic. On Friday the couple arrived walking down a red carpet with their three young children - George, Charlotte and Louis - who stopped to watch actors dressed as elves waving and juggling.
They later watched the performance staring the actor and comedian Julian Clary and singer Elaine Paige.
