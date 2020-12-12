Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital

"The Templo Mayor continues to surprise us, and the Huey Tzompantli is without doubt one of the most impressive archaeological finds of recent years in our country," Mexican Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto said in a INAH statement. Archaeologists have identified three construction phases of the tower, which dates back to between 1486 and 1502.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-12-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 01:15 IST
Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday. The team uncovered in March the facade and eastern side of the tower, as well as 119 human skulls of men, women and children, adding to hundreds previously found, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The tower, approximately five meters (16.4 feet) in diameter, was first discovered five years ago. It is believed to be part of the Huey Tzompantli, a huge array of skulls that struck fear into the Spanish conquistadores when they captured the city under Hernan Cortes in 1521.

The cylindrical structure is near the huge Metropolitan Cathedral built over the Templo Mayor, one of the main temples of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan, now modern day Mexico City. "The Templo Mayor continues to surprise us, and the Huey Tzompantli is without doubt one of the most impressive archaeological finds of recent years in our country," Mexican Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto said in a INAH statement.

Archaeologists have identified three construction phases of the tower, which dates back to between 1486 and 1502. The tower's original discovery surprised anthropologists, who had been expecting to find the skulls of young male warriors, but also unearthed the crania of women and children, raising questions about human sacrifice in the Aztec Empire.

"Although we can't say how many of these individuals were warriors, perhaps some were captives destined for sacrificial ceremonies," said archaeologist Raul Barrera. "We do know that they were all made sacred," he added. "Turned into gifts for the gods or even personifications of deities themselves."

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes For h...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

U.S. Congress passes bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

The U.S. Senate, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, unanimously approved a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020