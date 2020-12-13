Bernie Sanders presents 'Powerhouse' Women in Music Award to Dua Lipa

As English singer, Dua Lipa accepted the Powerhouse Award at 2020 Billboard Women in Music virtual event on Thursday night (December 10) (local time), American politician Bernie Sanders appreciated her for using the platform for good. According to Billboard, Sanders who presented the Women in Music award 2020 first addressed the year as unprecedented before announcing the 'Powerhouse' award to Lipa.

Expressing his admiration for the 25-year-old star who innovated, the promotion and performance of her second album, Future Nostalgia amid the changes 2020 brought and the way she uses her platform for good, Sanders said, "The winner of tonight's Powerhouse Award is the one who has said loudly and clearly with her actions that now is the time to fight for a better future for all. She is fighting for young people, women, refugees, the LGBT community and she is using her platform to bring people into the democratic process. She is raising her voice to demand real change." Calling out Lipa's 2017 hit album, the American politician, according to the sources then revealed his conversation with the pop star over Zoom. "She knows the rules have to change, that it is time for new rules," he added.

After receiving the Powerhouse Award from Sanders, Lipa extended her gratitude to him and called her as her 'personal hero'. Continuing with the winning speech, she said, "We've still got so far to go for real equality." With the award in her hand, the 'Homesick' star stated that she's particularly proud of this award among other awards she received because it represents standing in solidarity with her 'fellow female artists and women all over the world', Billboard reported.

Lipa also highlighted that only 2.6% of producers of Billboard Hot 100 songs are women, with under 1% being women of colour, which according to her verifies the significance of equality. "Let's keep celebrating the women, and keep encouraging all the young girls out there to be the powerhouses of the future," she concluded. (ANI)