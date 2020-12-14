Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chowgule Shipyards delivers first vessel to Wijnne & Barends amid pandemic

The vessel, which is 98.2 metre in length overall, 13.4 metre in breadth moulded, 7.8 metre in depth and has a draft of 5.6 metre, sailed on Monday from Goa on her maiden voyage, the ship maker said in a release.This is the third from a series of six vessels ordered by the Netherlands-based Wijnne Barends, and the shipyard is proud to build Ice Class Swedish Finnish 1A quality vessels for the world market, first of its kind from India, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:03 IST
Chowgule Shipyards delivers first vessel to Wijnne & Barends amid pandemic

Chowgule Group-owned Shipyards on Monday said it has delivered a general cargo vessel to a Dutch client, making it the first company to export ship since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The vessel, which is 98.2 metre in length overall, 13.4 metre in breadth moulded, 7.8 metre in depth and has a draft of 5.6 metre, sailed on Monday from Goa on her maiden voyage, the ship maker said in a release.

This is the third from a series of six vessels ordered by the Netherlands-based Wijnne & Barends, and the shipyard is proud to build Ice Class Swedish Finnish 1A quality vessels for the world market, first of its kind from India, it added. The company said it has exported 29 vessels from India so far.

''We are proud to be the first in India to achieve this feat since the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team worked relentlessly towards building the vessel before the set timeline and ensured that its delivery is not affected despite the pandemic,'' said Arjun Chowgule, Executive Director, Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd. In the absence of OEM service engineers due to COVID-19 restrictions, the company's team performed the tasks of commissioning equipment themselves, supported remotely by original equipment manufacturers, he said.

''This achievement reiterates our focus on being a serious player in the international shipbuilding market. We will continue to work on delivering such world-class vessels in future too, in line with our Prime Minister's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat','' Chowgule added. The company has two shipbuilding facilities at Loutulim and Rassaim, and a large storing space at Verna in Goa. These facilities produced over 177 different vessels over decades.

Chowgule and Company entered the export market in 2005, and currently has 29 of its (multi-purpose) MPP cargo carrier vessels sailing with European clients on international voyages, it said in the release. It also recently announced its partnership with Denmark's Tuco Marine Group for manufacturing advanced patrol boats in India.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Ex...

Norwegian cruise liner Hurtigruten sustains cyberattack

Norwegian cruise company Hurtigruten sustained a cyberattack earlier on Monday and several key systems are currently down, the company said in a statement.The company, which operates ferries along the Norwegian coast as well as cruises in t...

NBFCs expect higher credit loss on COVID-19 woes, says study

Non-Banking Financial Companies NBFCs are expecting higher credit loss as well as an increase in provision coverage rates, mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study. The study by leading consultancy EY is ba...

HDFC Bank appoints Sanmoy Chakrabarti as Chief Risk Officer

HDFC Bank on Monday said it has approved the appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer CRO for three years. The banks board of directors on Monday cleared the appointment of Chakrabarti, Head- Risk Management, as the CRO o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020