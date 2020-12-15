Left Menu
Three of family found dead in Karnataka

Three members of a family were found dead at their rented house at Kallaup in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said on Tuesday. It is suspected that the family might have taken the extreme step on Saturday night, they said.The suspicion is that the husbandfirst poisoned his wife and son and then committed suicide.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:11 IST
Three members of a family were found dead at their rented house at Kallaup in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said on Tuesday. It is suspected that the family might have taken the extreme step on Saturday night, they said.

The suspicion is that the husbandfirst poisoned his wife and son and then committed suicide. The incident came to light on Monday after neighbours who noticed the family members were not seenfor two days, broke open a window to find the three of them dead inside.

Vinod, who was employed in Tata Housing in Mumbai, had returned to hometown a year ago and was residing in a rented housenearKallaup. He wasinvolved in real estate business.

Police officials have visited the spot and further investigations are on..

