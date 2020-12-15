Left Menu
Kim Kardashian wishes a sweet birthday to nephews Mason and Reign

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday showered immense love for sister Kourtney Kardashian's sons Reign and Mason's birthday by sharing adorable images with them.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:12 IST
Kim Kardashian with her nephew (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday showered immense love for sister Kourtney Kardashian's sons Reign and Mason's birthday by sharing adorable images with them. On the occasion of her nephews, Mason, and Reign's birthday, the beauty mogul uploaded cute photos with the birthday boys along with a sweet message on her Instagram. She captioned the photos, "Happy Birthday Mason and Reign. Birthday twins but 5 years apart."

While reminiscing upon the time when Reign was born, Kim wrote, "I remember when @kourtneykardash was pregnant with Reign and it started to get close to Mason's bday I suggested she induce so that they don't have the same birthday but she said her famous phrase "whatever's meant to be will be". Kim further added in the post "And her water broke the night before Mason's bday and little Reign was born on Mason's day! Happy Birthday to the coolest boys in the world!!!!"

Kourtney, who is the eldest Kardashian sister, shares two sons Mason and Reign, and a daughter named Penelope with ex-partner Scott Disick. (ANI)

