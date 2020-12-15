Left Menu
Actor Arjun Rampal's partner's brother gets bail in drug case

The only new piece of evidence were statements of co- accused, which, in view of a recent Supreme Court ruling related to statements made before NCB officers, were not admissible, More said.The NCB, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, began a probe into alleged drug use in the film industry and has, so far, arrested several persons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:43 IST
A special NDPS court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella, in a drug-related case. Demetriades was arrested in October after Narcotics Control Bureau raided a resort in Lonavala where he was celebrating his birthday and allegedly found 0.8 grams of a sticky brown substance.

He was granted bail by Special Judge GB Gurao, said his lawyer Kushal Mor. Demetriades was granted bail in October but he remained in jail at the time since the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter.

Mor told court no person could be vexed twice for the same cause and that there was no new evidence to support the allegations against him. The only new piece of evidence were statements of co- accused, which, in view of a recent Supreme Court ruling related to statements made before NCB officers, were not admissible, More said.

