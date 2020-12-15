Left Menu
Blake Shelton reveals he hid Gwen Stefani's engagement ring in his truck

American country singer Blake Shelton recently opened up about his proposal to Gwen Stefani.

15-12-2020
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Image Credit: ANI

American country singer Blake Shelton recently opened up about his proposal to Gwen Stefani. According to Fox News, the 44-year-old country crooner asked his fellow 'The Voice' coach to marry him earlier this year and the news broke in October, but in the week leading up to the big question, Shelton had something specific on his mind.

During an appearance on the 'Bobby Bones Show' on Monday (local time), Shelton shared that he hid the ring in his truck. The 'God's Country' singer recalled at the show, "I had the ring for a couple of weeks, maybe two and a half weeks. The scariest thing was I had that ring in the compartment of the door of my truck for about a week and I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time."

The 'Nobody But You' crooner joked that he will dig through the compartment to find something, resulting in its contents spilling out. "I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot when I drop this think out of my truck. I wanted to keep it in there ... because I didn't know when I would have the exact right moment, but thank God I didn't lose the ring," continued Shelton.

The 'Boys 'round here' singer also revealed who was present for the special moment. "The only thing I had planned was I knew that I wanted to do it in Oklahoma when all [Stefani's] kids were there and her brother and his family and my sister and her family," revealed Shelton, calling those people a "core group" that spends time together. "I wanted everybody to be there at the moment."

He added: "I didn't want to take her away or do something in private away from the kids, I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment." Stefani shares songs 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. (ANI)

