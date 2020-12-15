Buzz among lawmakers that UK heading towards Brexit deal with EU- BBC

Buzz among lawmakers that UK heading towards Brexit deal with EU- BBCReuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:54 IST
Britain and the European Union are heading towards a trade deal that will satisfy Brexit supporters, BBC Newsnight's Political Editor Nicholas Watt tweeted on Tuesday.
"Big buzz in the last hour among Tory MPs that the UK is heading towards a Brexit deal with the EU. Eurosceptics being reassured they will be happy," he wrote on Twitter.
