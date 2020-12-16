Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu gives sneak peek into gruelling training for 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu, who plays the role of an athlete in her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, on Wednesday said the training process and the physical transformation for the character was very painful. Alongside the video, Pannu said she was looking forward to share glimpse about her journey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:09 IST
Taapsee Pannu gives sneak peek into gruelling training for 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu, who plays the role of an athlete in her upcoming film ''Rashmi Rocket'', on Wednesday said the training process and the physical transformation for the character was very ''painful''. Set in Kutch, Gujarat, the sports-drama stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of what went behind achieving the athletic body for ''Rashmi Rocket''. ''It was painful. On the third day of shoot, my body couldn't take it any more. I just couldn't run any more. I had to stop the shoot for just be able to walk. For this film, I had to hit the gym real bad,'' Pannu said in the 44-second video.

The clip included visuals of the ''Thappad'' star rigorously working out in the gym and even though the training sessions left her drained out, the actor was determined to achieve the desired look for the film. Alongside the video, Pannu said she was looking forward to share glimpse about her journey. ''As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket here's the journey I was waiting to share with you all... or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it. The full journey tomorrow,'' she wrote.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana of ''Karwaan'' fame, the film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who recently starred in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video web series ''Mirzapur'', will feature alongside Pannu in the film.

''Rashmi Rocket'', produced by Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, is set to release next year..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...

Kerala Agriculture Minister harvests vegetables to promote 'Subhiksha Keralam' programme

In order to promote Kerala Governments Subhiksha Keralam programme, started during the Covid-19 period for smooth coordination between existing agriculture schemes in the state, State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday harveste...

Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup p...

PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of arme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020